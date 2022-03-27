Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Reaches $416.96 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $416.96 or 0.00930265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.28 billion and $512.99 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,479,317 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

