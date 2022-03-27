WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Shares Gap Up to $7.75

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $8.13. WM Technology shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 16,911 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WM Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.77.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in WM Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 131,176 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in WM Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in WM Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

