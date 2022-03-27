Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.06.

Several research firms have commented on WIX. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,013,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,321,000 after acquiring an additional 323,779 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,664,000 after buying an additional 223,822 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 10.3% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,528,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,497,000 after purchasing an additional 142,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,349,000 after purchasing an additional 637,351 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WIX stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.95 and a 200-day moving average of $149.90. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $329.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wix.com will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

