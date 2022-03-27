WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSC. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. 2,631,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,614. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $517.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

