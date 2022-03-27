Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $1,878,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
WSM opened at $145.58 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.85 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.
In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,100. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. Citigroup cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.30.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
