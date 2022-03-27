William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.00. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.85 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

WSO stock opened at $298.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Watsco has a one year low of $252.50 and a one year high of $318.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.63%.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Watsco by 752.7% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,945,000. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Watsco by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Watsco by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

