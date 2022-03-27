Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Down 69.6% in March

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.66. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHLM. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International by 123.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Wilhelmina International in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

