Whitbread’s (WTB) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,000 ($52.66) target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($49.63) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($47.39) to GBX 4,000 ($52.66) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,746.25 ($49.32).
WTB opened at GBX 2,765 ($36.40) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 2,384 ($31.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,646 ($48.00). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,915.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,061.43.
About Whitbread (Get Rating)
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
