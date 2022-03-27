Whitbread’s (WTB) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,000 ($52.66) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($49.63) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($47.39) to GBX 4,000 ($52.66) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,746.25 ($49.32).

Get Whitbread alerts:

WTB opened at GBX 2,765 ($36.40) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 2,384 ($31.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,646 ($48.00). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,915.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,061.43.

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($33.90), for a total transaction of £75,293 ($99,121.91).

About Whitbread (Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.