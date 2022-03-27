Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Lessened by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WY opened at $38.60 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.67.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

