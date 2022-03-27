Western Union (NYSE:WU) Rating Reiterated by Wolfe Research

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Wolfe Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.

WU has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.90. Western Union has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Western Union by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Western Union by 0.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Western Union by 83.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Western Union by 26.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Western Union by 7.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

