Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$4.25 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.25% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE:WRN opened at C$2.81 on Friday. Western Copper and Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.49 and a 12-month high of C$3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$425.51 million and a P/E ratio of -108.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 13.63 and a quick ratio of 13.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.03.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

About Western Copper and Gold (Get Rating)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.