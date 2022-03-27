Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$4.25 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.25% from the stock’s previous close.
TSE:WRN opened at C$2.81 on Friday. Western Copper and Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.49 and a 12-month high of C$3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$425.51 million and a P/E ratio of -108.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 13.63 and a quick ratio of 13.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.03.
About Western Copper and Gold (Get Rating)
