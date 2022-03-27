Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.58

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and traded as low as $11.59. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 43,394 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:WEA)
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
