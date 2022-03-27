Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.58

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and traded as low as $11.59. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 43,394 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

