Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.9% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $52.56. 18,729,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,349,340. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $199.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

