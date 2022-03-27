Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $98.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $87.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

