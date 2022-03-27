Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) vs. DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Critical Review

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and Weibo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean -4.55% -2.30% -1.35% Weibo 18.98% 13.38% 6.18%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DigitalOcean and Weibo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 0 2 8 0 2.80 Weibo 0 3 4 0 2.57

DigitalOcean presently has a consensus target price of $76.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.93%. Weibo has a consensus target price of $44.29, indicating a potential upside of 74.50%. Given Weibo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Weibo is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Weibo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DigitalOcean and Weibo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $428.56 million 14.45 -$19.50 million ($0.22) -261.59 Weibo $2.26 billion 2.64 $428.32 million $1.85 13.72

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than DigitalOcean. DigitalOcean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weibo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Weibo beats DigitalOcean on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalOcean (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Weibo (Get Rating)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

