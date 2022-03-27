Wedbush Cuts Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Price Target to $11.00

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZNGet Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s current price.

HYZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Colliers Securities lowered Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ HYZN opened at $6.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. Hyzon Motors has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $11.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth $32,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

