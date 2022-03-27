Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Waste Management by 15.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,935,000 after purchasing an additional 23,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 13.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

NYSE WM traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $156.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,173. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

