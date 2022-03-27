Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) will post $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.41. Walmart reported earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,028,635 shares of company stock valued at $279,749,005 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,695,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,377,610. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $397.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.63 and a 200-day moving average of $142.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.