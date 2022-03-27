Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 752,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,825,000 after buying an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $150.42 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $154.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

