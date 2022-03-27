Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

WMMVY stock opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. Wal-Mart de México has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wal-Mart de México (WMMVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.