Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Get Wabash National alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

WNC opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $760.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1,560.00 and a beta of 1.62. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 0.06%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $35,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,386 shares of company stock valued at $326,894. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Wabash National during the third quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Wabash National by 70,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National (Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wabash National (WNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.