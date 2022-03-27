vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of -1.57. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $66,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 34,562 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

