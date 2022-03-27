vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of -1.57. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.
vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.
