Volvo Car AB (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Receives 80.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Volvo Car AB (NASDAQ:VLVOF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 80.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLVOF. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a €90.00 ($98.90) price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a SEK 78 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Volvo Car from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Volvo Car from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a SEK 90 price objective for the company.

Shares of VLVOF remained flat at $5.74 during trading on Friday. Volvo Car has a 1 year low of 5.74 and a 1 year high of 10.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 7.45.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

