Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the February 28th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,738,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VWAPY stock opened at 16.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is 20.54. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of 14.38 and a twelve month high of 29.85.
Volkswagen Company Profile (Get Rating)
