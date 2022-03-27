Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the February 28th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,738,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VWAPY stock opened at 16.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is 20.54. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of 14.38 and a twelve month high of 29.85.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines, production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and the corresponding genuine parts business.

