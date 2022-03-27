Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Update

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, a growth of 151.2% from the February 28th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of VLCN stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Volcon has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $17.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.08.

Get Volcon alerts:

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($2.65). As a group, analysts anticipate that Volcon will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Volcon in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Volcon in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Volcon in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Volcon in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Volcon (Get Rating)

Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.