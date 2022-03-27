VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Up 171.1% in March

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, an increase of 171.1% from the February 28th total of 24,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of VivoPower International by 386.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 49,168 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of VivoPower International in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of VivoPower International by 86.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of VivoPower International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VivoPower International by 92.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VivoPower International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of VVPR stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. VivoPower International has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $11.36.

About VivoPower International (Get Rating)

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

