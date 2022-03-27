Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE:VGZ opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.31. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88.
About Vista Gold (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Gold (VGZ)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.