Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,032 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $218.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.28. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

