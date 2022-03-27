Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $218.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.28. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

