Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Down 60.0% in March

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JOET stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,791. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 209.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 31,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000.

