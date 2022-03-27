Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VNOM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $31.59.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $3,490,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,702,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,157,425 shares of company stock worth $56,593,929 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 163,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 41,735 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,140,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

