Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Raymond James

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VNOM. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

VNOM opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 2.22. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.29.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $3,490,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,157,425 shares of company stock worth $56,593,929. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

