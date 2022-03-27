Vesuvius’ (VSVS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 475 ($6.25) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.38) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vesuvius has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 534.86 ($7.04).

Shares of LON VSVS opened at GBX 350 ($4.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £949.25 million and a PE ratio of 9.33. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of GBX 322.60 ($4.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 595 ($7.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 413.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 453.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

In related news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.20), for a total transaction of £35,399.90 ($46,603.34).

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

