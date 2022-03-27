Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Sanofi by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 65.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 19.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.27. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $54.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNY. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

