Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in McKesson by 14.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,580,000 after acquiring an additional 129,753 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in McKesson by 73.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 9.1% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 8.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,551,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $310.48 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $180.41 and a 52 week high of $310.48. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

