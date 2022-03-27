Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,266 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sysco by 17.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,759,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,538,000 after buying an additional 406,334 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 48.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Sysco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Sysco stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.