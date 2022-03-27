Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 317 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $60.12. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

