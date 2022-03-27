Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Up to $12.12

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.12, but opened at $12.39. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 1,146 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTYX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.