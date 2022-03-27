Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Up to $12.12

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.12, but opened at $12.39. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 1,146 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTYX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57.
Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTYX)
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.
