VeChain (VET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.27 Billion

VeChain (VET) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0664 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $4.27 billion and $797.54 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000091 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009100 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

