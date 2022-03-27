Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,693,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,243. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $199.50 and a one year high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

