Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $35,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.72. The company had a trading volume of 21,372,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,539,186. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.61 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average of $83.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

