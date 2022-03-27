Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Brightworth

Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $416.12. 3,496,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,799,423. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $354.14 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.