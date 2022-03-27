Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 33.8% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $416.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,496,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,799,423. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $354.14 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.79.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

