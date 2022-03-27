Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average is $80.62. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.69 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

