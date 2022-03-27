Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.23. 4,495,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,302,710. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $91.16 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.33.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

