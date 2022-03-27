Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Trimmed by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.0% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $40,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,107. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $216.62 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

