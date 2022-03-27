Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,004,025 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,917,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,004,025 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.09% of Hecla Mining worth $244,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 60.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 53,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 85.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 957,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,286 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 850,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 55,082 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth $137,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.68.

Shares of NYSE:HL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,819,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,146,009. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.43%.

About Hecla Mining (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.