Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,364,096 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,544,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,364,096 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $787,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.73. 7,431,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,071,421. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $97.62 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.62%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

