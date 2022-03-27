Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,333,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 222,941 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.25% of Texas Instruments worth $439,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,531,000 after buying an additional 57,658 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 22.2% during the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,738,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,811. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

