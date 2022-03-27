Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,259,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998,182 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 7.83% of Centerra Gold worth $179,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth about $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth about $591,000. 36.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGAU. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock remained flat at $$9.85 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 72,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.58. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.92%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.